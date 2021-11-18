DA Davidson Raises Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $20.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

