Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $101.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

