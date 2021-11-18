Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DTRC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Dakota Territory Resource has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

