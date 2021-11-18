Daniel Cooperman Sells 5,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:MOH opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.
