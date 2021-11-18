Daniel Cooperman Sells 5,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MOH opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

