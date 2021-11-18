DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0599 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $185,375.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,328.37 or 0.98119528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.