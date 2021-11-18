Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.35.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.90 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,481,641 shares of company stock valued at $379,557,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

