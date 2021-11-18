Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,034. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.35.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,641 shares of company stock worth $379,557,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

