Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce sales of $161.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $717.71 million, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $726.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 237,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,663. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.