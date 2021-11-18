David B. Edelson Sells 2,500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AN stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.