David B. Edelson Sells 2,500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AN stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.
AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
