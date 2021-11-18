David E. Simonelli Sells 2,509 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

