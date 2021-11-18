David E. Simonelli Sells 2,509 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
