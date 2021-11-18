David Mh Matthews Sells 2,500 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00.

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.64. 440,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

