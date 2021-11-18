Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPSI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

