Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPSI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

