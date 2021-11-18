DeFiner Market Cap Tops $7.38 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $251,874.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

