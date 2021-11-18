Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.00305334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

