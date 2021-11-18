Dejan Deklich Sells 2,523 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 6,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,690. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

