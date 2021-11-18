Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

