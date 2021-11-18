DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.32 or 0.00394523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.44 or 0.01109670 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

