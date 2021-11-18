Desjardins Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

