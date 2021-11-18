Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Gold Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Desjardins has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$390.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

