Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE:DM opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

