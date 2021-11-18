Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.
NYSE:DM opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
