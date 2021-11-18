Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 866,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $562.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

DXLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,739 shares of company stock worth $1,659,357 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.