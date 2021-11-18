Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.61 ($12.48) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.53.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

