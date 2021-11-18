Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.61 ($12.48) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.53.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

