Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0040

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $254,010.06 and approximately $10,334.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00217487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

