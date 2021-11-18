Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,941. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

