DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €23.65 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.83 ($22.15).

DIC Asset stock opened at €15.27 ($17.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €11.88 ($13.98) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.05.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

