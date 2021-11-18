DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €19.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.83 ($22.15).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €15.27 ($17.96) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €11.88 ($13.98) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

