DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.74% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $66,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

