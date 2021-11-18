Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.

Shares of Digital Ally stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 159,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,203.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 349.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,083 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

