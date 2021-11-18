Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Trimmed by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,500,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000.

DFAS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

