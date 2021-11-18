Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) versus PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Critical Review

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.31% 9.69% 6.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 3.43 -$484.89 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.47 $55.76 million $2.43 19.12

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

