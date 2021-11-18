Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSCSY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.20. Disco has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

