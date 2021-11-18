Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Boosted by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 22,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,121. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

