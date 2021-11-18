DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 36,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,969,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 147.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

