DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 126.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.01. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,161. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.20 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

