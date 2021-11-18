Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

