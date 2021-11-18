Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.02 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

DLB stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.35. 784,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,856. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

