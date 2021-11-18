Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.35. 784,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

