dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.86 Per Share

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DOTD opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.66. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The firm has a market cap of £577.75 million and a PE ratio of 53.83.

DOTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

