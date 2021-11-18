DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.40. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 9,566 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 824.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 915.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 105.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 105,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

