Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Shares Up 4%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53. 1,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Dr. Martens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

