Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 21.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$205.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.