Dutch Bros Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

BROS stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $2,233,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $594,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

