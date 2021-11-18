Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

