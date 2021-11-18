Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $162,530.88 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

