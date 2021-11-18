Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $162,530.88 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
