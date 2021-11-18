E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the October 14th total of 434,200 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EJH opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.77. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

