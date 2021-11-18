Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 3,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXP stock opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $165.69.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.