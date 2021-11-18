Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.32

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.32 and last traded at $175.23, with a volume of 19421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Get Eaton alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.