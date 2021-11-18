Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

