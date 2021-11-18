Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $149.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

