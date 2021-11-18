Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.05% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 533.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 192,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 91.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

